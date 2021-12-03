Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading 7.1% Higher

Procept BioRobotics Corp (NASDAQ:PRCT)’s stock price traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.06 and last traded at $34.94. 11,860 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 165,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.63.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Procept BioRobotics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Procept BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.66.

Procept BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $8.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Procept BioRobotics Corp will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,699,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Procept BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.57% of the company’s stock.

Procept BioRobotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRCT)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation is a commercial-stage surgical robotics company. It focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. The company develops, manufactures and sells the AquaBeam Robotic System, an advanced, image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with an initial focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia.

