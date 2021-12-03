Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,200 shares, a decline of 33.7% from the October 31st total of 128,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 153,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Profire Energy by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Profire Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 36.29% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy stock opened at $0.98 on Friday. Profire Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.79 and a fifty-two week high of $1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.99 million, a P/E ratio of -48.84 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.13.

Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 million. Profire Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Profire Energy will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PFIE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on Profire Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profire Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Profire Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial combustion appliances. Its product categories include burner management, combustion control, waste management, fuel and gas train management, stands, pilots, burners, chemical management, flame arrestors, combustion equipment, accessories and components, and legacy.

