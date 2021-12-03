Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.
Profound Medical Company Profile
Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.
