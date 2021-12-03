Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Given a $28.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Profound Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROF opened at $10.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.99. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $28.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.36.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Profound Medical will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 4,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 251,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 245,850 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 966,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,150,000 after acquiring an additional 165,691 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

