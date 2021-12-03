PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,020,000 shares, a growth of 24.8% from the October 31st total of 2,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days. Currently, 4.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PRG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut PROG from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 10,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PROG by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in PROG by 224.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PROG by 19.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PROG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,620. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. PROG has a 1-year low of $39.94 and a 1-year high of $60.50.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. PROG had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PROG will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

