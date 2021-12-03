Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.
NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.
In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,073 shares of company stock valued at $33,072,180. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
