Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Progyny alerts:

NASDAQ PGNY opened at $49.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.76.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Progyny’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total value of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 556,073 shares of company stock valued at $33,072,180. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 147.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,515,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284,941 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 187.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,528,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,187,000 after purchasing an additional 996,896 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Progyny by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,920,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,534,000 after purchasing an additional 900,432 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,197,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,637,000 after acquiring an additional 777,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progyny by 126.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,598,000 after acquiring an additional 593,429 shares during the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.