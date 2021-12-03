Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

PGNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup lowered Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.49 and a beta of 1.69. Progyny has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $122.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.52 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 22,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.79, for a total transaction of $1,455,603.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $441,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,073 shares of company stock worth $33,072,180. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Read More: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.