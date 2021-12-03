PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) Stake Lessened by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its stake in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,237 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in PROS were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $48,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PROS in the second quarter worth $49,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at $246,000.

PRO stock opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.08 and a 1-year high of $51.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.13 and a beta of 1.63.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

