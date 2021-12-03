ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) Trading 1.3% Higher

ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA)’s share price rose 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $43.85 and last traded at $43.75. Approximately 3,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 9,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.17.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 10.94% of ProShares Nasdaq-100 Dorsey Wright Momentum ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

