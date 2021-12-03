ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 73,695 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,210,383 shares.The stock last traded at $85.55 and had previously closed at $85.89.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.06.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

