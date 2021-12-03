ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 510 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $3,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter worth $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 50.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

NASDAQ:TQQQ traded down $6.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.32. 2,357,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,702,660. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $75.03 and a twelve month high of $183.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.67.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

