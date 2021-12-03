ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $16.10

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 8063241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.30.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,181,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,071,000 after buying an additional 759,195 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 102.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,041,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,453,000 after buying an additional 1,032,860 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,943,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 526,416 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,615,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,429,000 after buying an additional 237,802 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 818,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,735,000 after buying an additional 336,559 shares during the period.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.