Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $102.67.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $103.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.53. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $74.58 and a 12 month high of $115.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.24 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 9.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Prudential Financial will post 14.12 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $392,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles F. Lowrey sold 37,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $4,071,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 56.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

