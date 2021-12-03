PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives $57.56 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.56.

Several analysts have issued reports on PTCT shares. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.03. 1,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,430. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $34.85 and a 12-month high of $70.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.28.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

