Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $6.64

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.64 and last traded at $6.72, with a volume of 1400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.98. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.91.

About Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY)

Rostelecom PJSC provides digital services and solutions to households, governmental and private organizations. The firm provides telecommunications services to the Russian governmental and corporate customers of all levels. It also offers technology solutions to e-government; cybersecurity; DC & cloud computing; healthcare; housing & utilities; and education sectors.

