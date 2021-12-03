Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.64 Billion

Analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to post $2.64 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.64 billion and the highest is $2.65 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group posted sales of $2.40 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group will report full-year sales of $9.89 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.53 billion to $10.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.10 billion to $9.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Public Service Enterprise Group.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 11.77% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PEG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Vertical Research upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $63.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 12-month low of $53.77 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -154.55%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.17, for a total transaction of $313,791.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,973 shares of company stock valued at $988,158 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $981,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $796,000. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 888,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,095,000 after acquiring an additional 5,636 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $797,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

