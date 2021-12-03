Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) Short Interest Up 23.5% in November

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,600 shares, an increase of 23.5% from the October 31st total of 115,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 285,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 249,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,422,000 after acquiring an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 148,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 130,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PMO stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.00. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,210. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a twelve month low of $13.10 and a twelve month high of $14.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.15.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0531 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st.

About Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

