PVA TePla (OTC:TPLKF) Trading Up 1.7%

PVA TePla AG (OTC:TPLKF) shares were up 1.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.39 and last traded at $50.39. Approximately 250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.54.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPLKF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of PVA TePla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank cut shares of PVA TePla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get PVA TePla alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94.

PVA TePla AG engages in the production and supply of vacuum systems that produces and treat materials and surfaces. It operates through the Industrial Systems and Semiconductor Systems segments. The Industrial Systems segment offers material technologies for aviation and aerospace, energy technology and hard metal tools.

Recommended Story: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PVA TePla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVA TePla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.