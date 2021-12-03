PVH (NYSE:PVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.60 EPS

PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PVH had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis.
PVH opened at $100.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $112.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PVH has a 12-month low of $78.76 and a 12-month high of $125.42.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 3.69%.
About PVH
PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.
