PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) saw a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, an increase of 35.1% from the October 31st total of 1,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 179,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.6 days. Currently, 4.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PyroGenesis Canada in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in PyroGenesis Canada by 22.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYR opened at $3.03 on Friday. PyroGenesis Canada has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

PyroGenesis Canada, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of plasma processes. It also owns patents of waste treatment systems technology. It operates through the following gegraphical segments: Canada, United States, Europe, Asia, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

