Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Issued By Truist Securiti

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.08.

PLAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $32.08 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.94 and a beta of 1.97. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $23.96 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.49. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.88% and a negative net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $377.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.19) EPS. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s revenue was up 642.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,016,283 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,661,000 after purchasing an additional 299,044 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,941,975 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,436,000 after purchasing an additional 282,457 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,420 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,688,000 after purchasing an additional 47,296 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 1,757.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,291,747 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 247.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,205,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,216,000 after acquiring an additional 859,132 shares during the last quarter. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $361,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

