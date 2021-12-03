Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Issued By William Blair

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 1st. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $408.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.29 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 2.02%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BMRN. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.53.

Shares of BMRN opened at $84.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of 1,058.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.84. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 2,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $201,590.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $130,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

