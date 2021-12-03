Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Hits New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $72.10 and last traded at $72.91, with a volume of 6815 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.88.

Specifically, Director R. H. Seale sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total value of $4,795,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $42,645.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,260 shares of company stock worth $18,957,311. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on QTWO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Q2 by 64.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 814 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Q2 Company Profile (NYSE:QTWO)

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

