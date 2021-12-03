Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 57.1% in November

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Qantas Airways stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.44. 6,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.72. Qantas Airways has a 12-month low of $15.00 and a 12-month high of $21.97.

About Qantas Airways

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

