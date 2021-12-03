Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) to post $0.80 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.87 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.78. Qualys reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year earnings of $3.18 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $104.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their target price on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 255,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.73, for a total value of $32,156,327.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 623,848 shares of company stock valued at $75,922,191 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 126.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QLYS stock traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.64. 417,557 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,496. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.12. Qualys has a one year low of $90.26 and a one year high of $148.84. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.75 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

