Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the October 31st total of 62,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 73,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of QRHC opened at $4.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.31. Quest Resource has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $7.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.87.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). Quest Resource had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 3.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Quest Resource will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap purchased 16,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $91,503.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 1,946,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 117,552 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Resource by 12.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 42,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quest Resource by 733.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 355,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 313,055 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Quest Resource by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 24,639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Quest Resource in the second quarter worth $540,000. Institutional investors own 32.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on QRHC shares. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Quest Resource from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Quest Resource Holding Corp. engages in the provision of reuse, recycling, and disposal services. It focuses on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive repair, maintenance, and tire operations; truck and bus fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; and construction and demolition projects.

