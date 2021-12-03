QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $6.50 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuickLogic Corporation is a semiconductor provider of ultra-low power, comprehensive, flexible sensor processing solutions enabling significantly longer battery life for the Smartphone, Wearable, and IoT markets. They are the only company integrating multi-core processing, programmable logic, sensor fusion and context aware algorithms, and embedded software. QuickLogic accelerates the pace of innovation for always-on motion, light, environmental, location, and voice-enabled user experiences. “

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

NASDAQ QUIK opened at $5.34 on Thursday. QuickLogic has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $62.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.00.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 93.15% and a negative return on equity of 73.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that QuickLogic will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 40.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuickLogic during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 23.1% during the second quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of QuickLogic by 19.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products.

