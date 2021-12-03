R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Callan Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

LSXMK traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.75. 2,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,272. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.57 and a beta of 1.23. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $56.19.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

