Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Achieves Market Cap of $78.37 Million

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. In the last week, Rai Reflex Index has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $78.37 million and approximately $10.50 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for approximately $3.01 or 0.00005630 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00063180 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.81 or 0.00070730 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00092771 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,182.00 or 0.07823522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,527.98 or 1.00138082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002743 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 26,041,948 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

