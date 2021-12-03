Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Rallybio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:RLYB opened at $12.20 on Friday. Rallybio has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.05.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.52. On average, analysts anticipate that Rallybio will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,744,000. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,462,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,267,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,032,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,137,000. 42.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

