Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Receives $35.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

RANJY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Randstad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Randstad in a research report on Wednesday.

RANJY stock traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 16,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,727. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. Randstad has a 12 month low of $30.91 and a 12 month high of $40.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.924 per share. This represents a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from Randstad’s previous dividend of $0.98. Randstad’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

About Randstad

Randstad NV engages in the provision of solutions in the fields of flexible work and human resources services. It operates through the following segments: Staffing, Professionals, and Executive Search. The Staffing segment recruits candidates for manufacturing, logistics and administrative jobs. Its service portfolio includes Inhouse, Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Managed Services Programs (MSP), Payrolling, Outsourcing, and Outplacement.

