Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Trading 8.4% Higher

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc (NASDAQ:RPID) traded up 8.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.48 and last traded at $13.36. 917 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 154,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.32.

RPID has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Rapid Micro Biosystems from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.33.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.90.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Rapid Micro Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $289,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Rapid Micro Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $400,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID)

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

