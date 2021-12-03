Rarible Reaches One Day Volume of $13.67 Million (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 3rd. During the last week, Rarible has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. Rarible has a market cap of $105.22 million and $13.67 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be bought for about $19.60 or 0.00036520 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004229 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.45 or 0.00043706 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.64 or 0.00241583 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00007364 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Rarible Coin Profile

RARI is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,369,170 coins. Rarible’s official website is app.rarible.com/rari . Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

Rarible Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rarible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.

