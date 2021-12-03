Ravencoin Classic Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (CURRENCY:RVC) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 3rd. Ravencoin Classic has a total market cap of $1.75 million and $35,929.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,425.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,642.86 or 0.08085060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $207.50 or 0.00361341 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $567.20 or 0.00987722 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00083008 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00011245 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $242.68 or 0.00422609 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006110 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.11 or 0.00411165 BTC.

Ravencoin Classic Profile

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,190,445,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io . Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic . Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles. Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

