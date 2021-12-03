Raymond James Comments on MAG Silver Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for MAG Silver in a research report issued on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for MAG Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on MAG Silver in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of MAG Silver in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.57.

MAG opened at $15.33 on Wednesday. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 191.65 and a beta of 1.12.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 129.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 77,973 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.2% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 9.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 64,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,653 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 39.0% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 892,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,673,000 after purchasing an additional 250,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 143.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 27,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.33% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. operates as a Canadian development and exploration company, which focuses on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset is the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed with Fresnillo Plc (56%), the Operator.

