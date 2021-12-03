Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 388 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 928.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 99,931 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,416,000 after purchasing an additional 90,212 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC now owns 92,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 76.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,834 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courier Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $331,000. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CTSH shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $66.19 and a 12-month high of $82.84. The company has a market capitalization of $41.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.