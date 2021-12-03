Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 388 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,339 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.8% in the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 8,429 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CTSH shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.08.

CTSH stock opened at $79.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.72 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.59. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $66.19 and a 52 week high of $82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology service provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.12%.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,696 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $201,202.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

