Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $1.20 Million Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Raymond James Trust N.A. trimmed its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,031 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in AMETEK in the second quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AMETEK during the second quarter worth about $61,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 62.1% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $710,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 69,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.49, for a total value of $9,736,820.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,762 shares of company stock worth $22,720,781 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AME. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital began coverage on AMETEK in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.75.

NYSE:AME opened at $138.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.32. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.96 and a twelve month high of $143.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

