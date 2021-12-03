Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth $3,340,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,582,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,687,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,045,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the last quarter. 60.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ED opened at $78.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.20. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.56 and a fifty-two week high of $80.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $72.57.

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc and Con Edison Transmission, Inc.

