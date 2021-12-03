Raymond James Trust N.A. Increases Stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 121.6% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter.

IYW stock opened at $112.12 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $118.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.69.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

