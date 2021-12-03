Raymond James Trust N.A. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,628 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.44. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

