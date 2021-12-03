Raymond James Trust N.A. Sells 1,076 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Raymond James Trust N.A. reduced its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 32.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,213 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 171.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 16.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 27,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862 shares in the last quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,540 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 72.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,992 shares in the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ORLY shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $657.35 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $633.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $597.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $424.03 and a 1-year high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 EPS for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total value of $255,408.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,458 shares of company stock worth $19,105,646 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

