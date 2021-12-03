Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Reading International has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Get Reading International alerts:

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

Read More: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Reading International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reading International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.