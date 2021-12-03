Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDIB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 38.5% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Reading International stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47. Reading International has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $37.93.
Reading International Company Profile
