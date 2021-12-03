Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Real Brokerage Inc. is a technology-powered real estate brokerage operating. It creates financial opportunities for agents through better commission splits, best-in-class technology, revenue sharing and equity incentives. The Real Brokerage Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Real Brokerage in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:REAX opened at $3.58 on Wednesday. Real Brokerage has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43.

Real Brokerage (NASDAQ:REAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Real Brokerage will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REAX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 657.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Real Brokerage during the third quarter valued at about $55,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 48.1% during the third quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 280.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 50,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 37,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Real Brokerage by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 73,275 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Real Brokerage Company Profile

The Real Brokerage Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-powered residential real estate brokerage company. The company provides its agents a mobile focused tech-platform to run their business, as well as for attracting business terms and wealth building opportunities. It operates through a network of approximately 1,895 agents.

