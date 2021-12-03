Receive Access Ecosystem Price Hits $1.54 on Exchanges (RAE)

Receive Access Ecosystem (CURRENCY:RAE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. Receive Access Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $9.50 million and approximately $25,785.00 worth of Receive Access Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Receive Access Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $1.54 or 0.00002869 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Receive Access Ecosystem has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.38 or 0.00355706 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00013503 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000092 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001290 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $777.51 or 0.01452717 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

