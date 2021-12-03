Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Hillenbrand (HI)

Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

12/2/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $50.00 price target on the stock.

12/1/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/24/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/23/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand's portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. "

11/19/2021 – Hillenbrand had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2021 – Hillenbrand was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

10/6/2021 – Hillenbrand was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $46.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.51. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.44 and a 1-year high of $52.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $754.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.75 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $185,330.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,242,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,262,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,216,000 after buying an additional 504,585 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Hillenbrand in the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,743,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Hillenbrand by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,608,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,976,000 after buying an additional 339,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Hillenbrand by 431.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 387,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,547,000 after buying an additional 314,963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

