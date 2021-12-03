RED (RED) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $35,663.00

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 3rd. One RED coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RED has traded 18.4% higher against the US dollar. RED has a market cap of $939,093.33 and approximately $35,663.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get RED alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.47 or 0.00353504 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00006529 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000113 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002207 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RED using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RED and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.