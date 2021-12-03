Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. lowered its position in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,392,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,991 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.10% of Redfin worth $520,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. United Maritime Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $200,000. Winfield Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $216,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $39.43 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $98.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Redfin had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 4.50%. The firm had revenue of $540.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. Redfin’s quarterly revenue was up 128.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Redfin Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director James Slavet sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total value of $100,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.98, for a total value of $134,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,108 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, November 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Redfin from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.23.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corp. provides real estate brokerage services. The firm engages in buying and selling homes. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Services and Properties. The Real Estate Services segment consists of revenue transactions. The Properties segment consists of home purchase costs, capitalized improvements, selling expenses and home maintenance expenses.

