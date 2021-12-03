RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target Cut to $10.00

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) had its price target cut by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $16.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 264.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on RedHill Biopharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.25.

RDHL stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average is $6.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $127.87 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 1.73. RedHill Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative net margin of 112.40% and a negative return on equity of 303.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that RedHill Biopharma will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 90,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in RedHill Biopharma by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 7,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.55% of the company’s stock.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

