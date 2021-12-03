Redwood Investments LLC Buys 143,088 Shares of nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,088 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC owned approximately 1.05% of nLIGHT worth $12,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in nLIGHT by 53.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in nLIGHT during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $24.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.16 and a beta of 2.33. nLIGHT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.65 and a fifty-two week high of $46.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.02.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.32 million. nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 9.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that nLIGHT, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on LASR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of nLIGHT from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

In other nLIGHT news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 122,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $3,616,628.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,728 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,137 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

