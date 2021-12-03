Redwood Investments LLC Buys 40,481 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Redwood Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 136,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,481 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Exponent were worth $15,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Exponent by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Exponent by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Exponent by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Exponent by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares during the period. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $118.98 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $127.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.51.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.01 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 22.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Exponent’s payout ratio is 41.45%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXPO shares. Truist boosted their price objective on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Exponent from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

In related news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 611 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $73,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Harri Kytomaa sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.83, for a total value of $62,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,953 shares of company stock valued at $476,775. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exponent

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

